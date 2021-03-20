Two people injured after multi-vehicle collision involving TTC bus
Two people have been rushed to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Toronto on Friday night.
Published Saturday, March 20, 2021 8:39AM EDT
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a crash at Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road.
A TTC bus and two cars collided at the intersection, according to police.
Two people were transported to a local hospital.
One person sustained serious injuries while the other had minor injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The area was closed but has since reopened early Saturday morning.