Two people injured after three-vehicle collision in city's west end
Toronto police are investigating a serious crash in the Bloor and Dundas area on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Published Saturday, May 2, 2020 5:18PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 2, 2020 7:12PM EDT
A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in the city’s west end Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.
"Initial information indicates that a southbound vehicle had struck a vehicle within the intersection and then veered off and struck a third vehicle," Toronto police Sgt. Steve Butt said.
Police said one of the drivers was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be extricated.
The man was transported to a trauma centre in stable condition, Toronto paramedics said.
A woman believed to be in her 40s was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Another driver involved in the crash fled the scene on foot, police said.
Police are investigating.