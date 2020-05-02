A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash in the city’s west end Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a collision.

"Initial information indicates that a southbound vehicle had struck a vehicle within the intersection and then veered off and struck a third vehicle," Toronto police Sgt. Steve Butt said.

Police said one of the drivers was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be extricated.

The man was transported to a trauma centre in stable condition, Toronto paramedics said.

A woman believed to be in her 40s was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Another driver involved in the crash fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police are investigating.