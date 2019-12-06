

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital, one in serious condition, after a stabbing in the downtown core early Friday morning.

It happened on Yonge Street south of Wellesley Street shortly after 3 a.m.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition while another was transported with minor injuries.

Police say that a suspect in the stabbing was arrested inside a business. It is not immediately clear what charges they will face.