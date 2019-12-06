Two people injured in downtown stabbing, one in custody
Police vehicles are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation on Yonge Street south of Wellesley Street early Friday morning. (Mike Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 6, 2019 7:01AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital, one in serious condition, after a stabbing in the downtown core early Friday morning.
It happened on Yonge Street south of Wellesley Street shortly after 3 a.m.
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition while another was transported with minor injuries.
Police say that a suspect in the stabbing was arrested inside a business. It is not immediately clear what charges they will face.