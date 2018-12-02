Two people injured in Entertainment District collision
The scene of a collision at York Street and Bremner Boulevard is pictured Sunday December 2, 2018.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 2, 2018 7:05AM EST
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an overnight collision in the city’s Entertainment District downtown.
It happened at York Street and Bremner Boulevard at around 2:40 a.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said two people were seriously injured and transported to hospital.
It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.