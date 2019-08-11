

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





Two people are dead and several others are seriously injured after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Mississauga on Sunday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say.

OPP spokesperson Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck and two other vehicles collided on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at Dixie Road.

Schmidt said initial reports suggest that a vehicle travelling east in the collector lanes, lost control and collided with the truck, causing it to roll over into the express lanes and catch fire.

Schmidt said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Peel paramedics said they transported two people in life-threatening condition while three had serious injuries.

Schmidt said the eastbound lanes, express and collectors, on Highway 401 are closed between Highway 403 and Dixie Road for investigation.