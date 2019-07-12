

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a two-alarm fire at a semi-detached home in the city’s Shawnee Park neighbourhood overnight.

Crews were dispatched to the address on Navaho Drive near Victoria Park and Finch avenues at around 3:20 a.m.

By the time they arrived on scene, Toronto Fire says that the basement of the home was fully engulfed.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the basement and successfully extinguished it about 30 minutes later, Toronto Fire says.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Investigators with Toronto Fire Services are expected to attend the scene today.