Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Charles and St. Nicholas streets, just south of Yonge and Bloor streets, at 6:06 a.m. for reports of a shooting, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, police said, “multiple” victims were located.

Police said in an update that a male and female victim were both transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. Suspect descriptions have not been released.

A witness told CP24 that she heard a group of people talking loudly outside her apartment before she went out for a morning walk.

Once she got to Charles Street, she said she heard as many as 13 gun shots.

“I was scared. I just rushed. I couldn’t look back,” she told CP24, adding that members of the group then started “running to save themselves.”

Road closures in the area are in effect as an investigation gets underway

A media officer is expected to attend the scene to provide an update.

This is a developing news story. More to come.