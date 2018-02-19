

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery and attempted murder investigation in Rexdale last week, Toronto police said Monday.

The incident occurred on Feb. 15 at around 7 a.m. in the area of Albion Road and Byng Avenue.

According to police, two male suspects got out of a vehicle in the area and approached a man who was standing in his driveway.

The two suspects started a conversation with the homeowner and within moments, police said the suspects pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the victim and demanded cash.

The suspects, according to police, obtained property from the victim and tried to flee the scene in a waiting vehicle.

Three shots were fired at the victim when he chased after the suspects following the robbery, police said.

The victim was struck by one of the bullets and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The two male suspects and a female driver fled the area but investigators said the victim was able to take note of the licence plate number of the getaway vehicle.

The vehicle was found a short distance away at a nearby high-rise apartment, police said.

Upon further investigation, police said they discovered the identities of two of the three individuals believed to be involved in the incident.

After a search warrant was executed on the suspect vehicle, police allege a loaded 9mm handgun was found inside.

Two suspects were later arrested in connection with the case.

One suspect, identified by police as 46-year-old Toronto resident Dale Bailey, is facing nearly a dozen charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, attempted murder, and robbery with a firearm.

A female suspect, identified by investigators as 26-year-old Jasmin Langeman, of Toronto, has also been charged with numerous offences, including robbery with a firearm, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, and accessory after the fact.

In a news release issued Monday, police said they are still trying to identify the second man involved in the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers.