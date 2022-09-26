

Jordan Fleguel , CP24.com





Two men have been charged in connection with a pharmacy robbery in Mississauga last week and police say that one of them is believed to have been involved in a series of other pharmacy robberies dating back to January.

The latest robbery took place at a pharmacy in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and McLaughlin Road in Mississauga at around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. The two men allegedly entered the pharmacy and demanded narcotics and money from an employee.

The two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle but were arrested a short time later, police say.

Billal Ismail, 26, has been charged with 19 offences, including four counts of robbery with a firearm and three counts of robbery.

Abdullahi Ali, 22, has been charged with possession of stolen property.

Police say that officers subsequently executed a search warrant at a residence in Mississauga where offense-related property, including a BB gun was seized.

Police say that the investigations into the other robberies are ongoing and that some suspects remain outstanding. Those robberies are alleged to have taken place between January and September of this year.