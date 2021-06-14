Ontario Provincial Police have charged two suspects from the GTA in connection with a fatal stabbing took place at Wasaga beach over the weekend.

Officers were called to Beach Area 1 on Beach Drive at around 12:39 a.m. on June 13.

They arrived to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. First responders tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.

OPP identified the victim Monday as 23-year-old Mustafa Khaleel of Mississauga. An autopsy conducted in Toronto determined that he died of a stab wound.

Two suspects were arrested at the scene and police announced charges against them in connection with the fatal stabbing on Monday.

A 21-year-old man from Etobicoke and a 25-year-old man from Brampton have both been charged with second-degree murder, OPP said.

OPP said they are not releasing the names of the accused in order "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

“It is believed many people were in the area at the time of the incident. The OPP is asking anyone who may have been in Beach Area 1 around midnight between June 12, and June 13, 2021, or who many have information, to contact the Huronia West OPP,” police said in a release.

Police told CTV News Barrie that as many as 30 people were on the beach at the time of the stabbing and that there was an incident between two groups.

It’s not clear whether Khaleel knew the suspects.

⁃ With files from CTV News Barrie’s Siobhan Morris