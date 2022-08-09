Police have arrested two people in connection with a pair of botched carjackings on Monday.

The seemingly unrelated incidents happened in the Tenth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard area of Etobicoke as well as the Midland and Sheppard avenues area of Scarborough.

In the Etobicoke incident, police say that a 30-year-old man was working as a ride share driver when he received a request to pick up a customer.

Police say the driver stopped his car and a man got into the back seat.

That man then allegedly pulled out a knife and held it against the driver’s waist while demanding his car keys.

Police say that the driver complied, however the suspect was unable to get the car in motion and subsequently fled the scene on foot.

Officers from 22 Division responded and ultimately took the man into custody.

Aziah Herbert, 22, of Toronto, is facing four charges, including one count of robbery with an offensive weapon.

In the Scarborough incident, a 37-year-old man was sitting in his parked car when a teenaged suspect approached.

Police allege that the suspect opened the man’s car door and demanded that he get out of the vehicle.

The suspect then said that he had a gun and placed his hand inside a bag he was carrying, according to police.

The man started to get out of the car, at which point the suspect is alleged to have punched him in the face.

Police say that the suspect ended up fleeing the scene on foot but was apprehended by responding officers from 42 Division.

The suspect, a 17-year-old boy, is facing three charges, including robbery with a firearm.

He cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.