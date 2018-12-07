Two suspects flee on foot after North York collision
Two vehicles involved in a collision near Cummer Avenue and Pineway Boulevard early Friday morning are shown. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 6:00AM EST
Police are searching for two men who fled the scene on foot after a two-vehicle collision in North York early Friday morning.
The suspects were travelling in a black pickup truck when it rear ended a white Mercedes near Cummer Avenue and Pineway Boulevard at around 3:10 a.m.
Paramedics say that two occupants in the Mercedes both sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital.
No suspect descriptions have been released