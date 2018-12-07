

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are searching for two men who fled the scene on foot after a two-vehicle collision in North York early Friday morning.

The suspects were travelling in a black pickup truck when it rear ended a white Mercedes near Cummer Avenue and Pineway Boulevard at around 3:10 a.m.

Paramedics say that two occupants in the Mercedes both sustained minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital.

No suspect descriptions have been released