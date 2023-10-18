Two suspects sought after 17-year-old boy stabbed at Scarborough high school
Toronto police are searching for two suspects after a teenage boy was stabbed at a school in Scarborough on Wednesday.
Police said officers were called to Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute, located near Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East, at around noon for a report of a stabbing involving a student.
When they arrived, police located a 17-year-old male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for treatment.
Police told CP24 that the stabbing occurred inside the school. They did not say if the victim was a student.
Meanwhile, officers are seeking two suspects in connection with the incident.
No suspect descriptions have been released.