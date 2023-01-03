Two suspects sought after passengers allegedly harassed, threatened on the TTC
Images of a man and a woman wanted in connection with a threatening investigation on the TTC.
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2023 9:22AM EST
Toronto police are working to identify two people wanted in connection with a threatening investigation on the TTC.
The incident happened on Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. on a westbound streetcar travelling between Greenwood and Donlands station.
Police said a man and a woman were on the streetcar when the man began harassing passengers causing them to move. The male suspect was also allegedly seen sheathing and unsheathing a knife.
He is described as five foot seven and 130 pounds with a thin build, a shaved head and balding, and written script tattooed on his right hand.
The male suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black hood, a black and white bandana, yellow pants, dark shoes, and carrying a zebra print bag.
The woman is described as five foot eight with a medium build, long brown hair with a grey patch, and a large butterfly tattoo on her left chest.
She was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark v-neck shirt, dark pants, dark boots, and a white scarf with black stripes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.