Police in York Region are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged armed kidnapping attempt outside a Vaughan restaurant.

The incident happened on March 3.

York Regional Police (YRP) said at 9:50 p.m. a man and woman left an eatery in a plaza near Weston Road and Crestmount Boulevard.

As they approached their vehicle, they were confronted by two males armed with guns, investigators said.

The victims were then allegedly threatened and thrown to the ground.

Police said the male victim was hit with a gun, while the female was threatened at gunpoint.

The suspects then reportedly ordered the victims to go with them, but they were interrupted by employees and patrons who exited the restaurant to see what was going on.

The suspects drove away in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan, which was last seen travelling south on Weston Road.

The victims, who are both 32, sustained minor physical injuries during the incident, which police called a “targeted attack.”

The suspects are described only as males, dressed all in black, and wearing masks.

Investigators are hoping members of the public have dashcam or other video footage of the suspects and their vehicle.

Police are urging any witnesses who have not yet come forward to do so.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the #4 District criminal investigation bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.1800222tips.com.