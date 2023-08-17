Toronto police have arrested two teen boys following an attempted armed carjacking in Rexdale last month.

Police say that on the evening of July 15, officers responded to a carjacking call in the Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard area.

It’s alleged that thee male suspects approached an elderly man inside his parked vehicle.

Police say two of the suspects then opened the driver side door and attempted to forcefully pull the victim out of the vehicle.

“A third suspect produced a handgun, and made a demand for the victim's wallet,” police said in a press release.

“The suspects were unable to remove the victim from the vehicle. The suspects stole the victim's cell phone and fled the scene.”

Police say they opened an investigation into the incident and were able to identify two of the suspects, who were located by police on Wednesday and taken into custody.

A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both from Toronto, have each been charged with robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent. Neither can be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both of the accused were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court earlier today.

The third suspect allegedly involved in the incident remains outstanding, and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.