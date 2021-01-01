

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Officials say two teens have been arrested in the death of a Calgary police officer.

Police say the accused turned themselves in on Friday afternoon.

The 17-year-old and 19-year-old had been wanted on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

Police say Harnett pulled over an SUV in the city's northeast shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday after noticing plates on the vehicle did not match its registered description.

They allege the vehicle took off, hitting the officer and dragging him down the road.

Police have said the 17-year-old boy was believed to be behind the wheel, while Amir Abdulrahman, 19, was likely riding as a passenger.

More coming.