Two winning tickets for Saturday's $14.2 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 30, 2022 6:09AM EST
TORONTO - The $14.2 million dollar jackpot in Saturday's Lotto 649 draw will be shared by two winning ticket holders -- one in Ontario and the other in Quebec.
Each winning ticket is worth $7.1 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 2 will be an estimated $5 million.