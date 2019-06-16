Two winning tickets sold for $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 16, 2019 6:59AM EDT
TORONTO - There were two winning tickets for Saturday night's nearly $30 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
Both tickets were sold in the Prairies and each is worth $14.9 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 19 will be approximately $5 million.