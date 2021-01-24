Two winning tickets worth $4.2M each sold in Lotto 649 draw
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 24, 2021 6:20AM EST
TORONTO -- Two winning tickets were sold for the jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw -- one in Quebec and the other in British Columbia.
Each ticket is worth $4.2 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in B.C.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 27 will be approximately $5 million.