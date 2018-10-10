

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two York Regional police constables have been charged along with five others in connection with various acts of corruption including attempted armed robbery, stealing a police shotgun and interfering in a traffic court case.

At the start of 2018, York Regional police said it became aware of reports that a 44-year-old police officer may be “engaging in criminal activity.”

“The investigation revealed the officer was involved in a number of criminal enterprises, including the attempted armed robbery of a quantity of cocaine, the theft and illegal possession of a York Regional Police shotgun, the trafficking of steroids to another officer, trafficking cocaine and interfering in the prosecution of a provincial offence notice under the Highway Traffic Act,” a news release issued by the service on Wednesday said.

The officer is also accused of disclosing confidential police information.

He was identified as Const. Richard Senior, in his 14th year with the York Regional police. He most recently worked in Markham.

He faces 30 charges including assault, obstruction of justice, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to traffic steroids, trafficking cocaine, careless storage of a firearm and breach of trust by a public officer.

Senior was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Oct. 16.

“He will be suspended with pay should he be released,” police said Wednesday.

A second officer, identified as Const. Timur Timerbulatov, 36, was charged with one count of breach of trust and one count of unauthorized use of a computer.

He most recently worked in Markham and has been suspended with pay per the terms of the Police Services Act.

Police Chief Eric Joliffe said the allegations against the officers are “not a reflection on the dedicated, hard-working and extremely professional York Regional Police members working together each and every day to keep our community safe.”

He called the investigation “difficult” and said the investigation is continuing.

Five other individuals, Catherine Petrolo of Toronto, Jean Christie of Quinte West, Sherry Wafer of Toronto, George Papoutsos of Richmond Hill and Fabian Wills of Markham are also charged in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Les Titleman at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6049.