U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry
The Canadian and American flags are seen on top of the Peace Arch is at the Canada/USA border in Surrey, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 11:50AM EDT
TORONTO -- The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes.
As a result, Customs and Border Protection says travellers from Canada seeking a vaccine could be kept out.
The Canadian government has said it does consider vaccination on referral from a doctor to be essential.
It says such travellers would be exempt from quarantine on return to Canada.
The U.S., however, says it would be fine to get a vaccine there, provided the travel is for another essential purpose.
The head of the Windsor Regional Hospital in Windsor, Ont., says the different views show the need for political clarity and leadership.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.