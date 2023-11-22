While Canadian government officials had been operating under the assumption that Wednesday's vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls was terror-related, according to national security sources, U.S. officials are now saying there is "no indication of a terrorist attack" at this time.

"At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist-involved attack," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters, while noting the investigation continues.

"Based on my briefings with experienced law enforcement, with the FBI, Homeland Security, and the Customs and Border Protection… They're still analyzing this, but there's been no indication based on any online threats, anyone taking credit for anything," Hochul said.

The governor said she wanted to share this initial information as to not "leave the public with a lot more anxiety than they need to have at this time."

Soon after, U.S. law enforcement officials held a press conference, confirming there is no indication the crash was terrorism-related. An FBI special agent said police have a local subject in mind and they continue to investigate, but so far nothing has come to their attention to suggest "anything of that nature."

Officials have now confirmed the vehicle came from U.S. side of the border, and shortly after 11:20 a.m ET, after travelling at a high speed, became airborne and crashed into a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol booth before bursting into flames.

Two people in the vehicle that exploded were declared dead at the scene, and officials have said a third person believed to be a border employee was injured and taken to hospital, but has since been released.

"If you can imagine this vehicle basically incinerated. Nothing is left but the engine. The pieces are scattered over 13, 14 booths. So it is a large scene, and it's going to take a lot of time… to be able to piece together the real story," Hochul said. "It has not been determined to be an accident. You don't know whether the driver was intentional in how they drove… All I know is there was a horrific incident. A crash, an explosion, loss of life, but at this time, no known terrorist connection."

CANADIAN AGENCIES ENGAGED

This substantial update comes after national security sources told CTV News that while it had not been ruled out that the explosion was the result of other means such as a medical event or reckless driver, in operating under the terror assumption, officials had conveyed to police forces they should increase their presence at likely terror targets.

Earlier Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed the House of Commons that "additional measures" were being contemplated and activated" at all border crossings across the country.

No Canadian officials have addressed the latest information from the U.S. as of 6:30 p.m. ET.

Soon after footage and reports started to emerge about the suspicious incident, Canadian authorities were in contact with their U.S. counterparts and investigators on the scene.

All security related organizations and departments on this side of the border met to discuss the incident, including the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the RCMP and Trudeau's national security and intelligence adviser, according to sources.

While officials early on were trying to determine if it was an isolated incident and as a result had closed four border crossings between Canada and New York, as of Wednesday evening, three had reopened but the Rainbow Bridge remains closed until the scene is cleared.

"We certainly think if the American authorities think it's safe to reopen the three bridges in the vicinity of the Rainbow Bridge, that would appear to indicate maybe an isolated incident," Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said.

"But I think it's important not to speculate or to exaggerate the circumstances. It's important for us to work with the Americans and to get reliable, verified information as their investigation continues," he said in an interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play with Vassy Kapelos.

Interviewed ahead of the governor's press conference, LeBlanc was asked if terrorism has been ruled out, and the minister said it was "too early to come to definitive conclusions in that regard."

TRUDEAU BRIEFED, VOWS UPDATES

Trudeau was briefed ahead of question period on Wednesday, but left early after issuing a statement in the House, to receive further information.

"There are a lot of questions and we are following up to try and get as many answers as rapidly as possible. We are in close contact with U.S. officials and we'll continue to work closely with them," Trudeau said at the time. "We will continue to be engaged, we will provide updates."

In his initial address to media mid-afternoon, LeBlanc said the government was considering this to be "a very serious situation," but refused to speculate on the origin or reasons for the explosion.

Asked then whether there is a current risk to Canadians, LeBlanc said national security and public safety officials are "doing absolutely everything that Canadians would expect at this moment to ensure that the border crossings can operate safely, that their security is ensured."

LeBlanc spoke with U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas midday, about the cross-border collaboration between Canadian and American security agencies, amid heightened concern given the location and "violent circumstance."

The CBSA and RCMP also issued statements on the situation, with the national police force offering little beyond saying it was working with its domestic and international partners and the CBSA noting the FBI was leading the investigation.

Both Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh expressed early concerns about Canadians' safety and those impacted, while calling for Canada to provide resources to assist with the investigation and keep Canadians apprised.

The MP for Niagara Falls, Conservative Tony Baldinelli said the images of the explosion were "shocking," and he was thinking about his home border community.

"It's a binational community. We all have friends and family on either side. So when something like this happens, it hurts all of us, because we're that closely integrated," he said.

With files from CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos