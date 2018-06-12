

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Starting today, Uber and Lyft drivers will be able to pick up passengers at Pearson International Airport as part of a new pilot project.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) said the pilot will provide a “regulated, municipally approved transportation option” for the 47 million annual airport passengers and close to 50,000 airport workers.

"Following significant demand from our passengers, we believe that a pilot of full ride sharing options is timely at Toronto Pearson, and in line with other airports across Canada and the U.S. already offering this service," Scott Collier, vice-president of Customer and Terminal Services for the GTAA, said in a written statement.

"We appreciate the collaboration of the ground transportation industry in sharing their feedback and welcome another opportunity to offer our passengers choice in their transportation options."

Prior to the pilot, travellers were able to take Uber and Lyft rides to Pearson but only licensed Toronto Pearson taxis or limos were permitted to pick up passengers from the Toronto area airport.

The GTAA said it consulted with transportation industry partners and examined best practices at other North American airports prior to the launch of the pilot.

The GTAA added that the airport will monitor how this move impacts existing transportation providers and will solicit feedback from these providers.