

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Uber has announced its plans for a new Toronto engineering hub slated for a high rise on Bloor Street East.

The facility, Uber’s 11th engineering hub worldwide but its first in Canada, is expected to occupy the top five floors of a building at 121 Bloor Street East, which is near Church Street.

In a backgrounder issued on Tuesday morning, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based tech company said that the facility will focus efforts on “developing the Uber Grocery business, product offerings and go-to-market strategy.”

Staff will also “leverage artificial intelligence and big data to create tools that analyze risk and generate intelligence that will help Uber make smart investment decisions,” the spokesperson said.

More than 200 staff will be relocated to the office for its opening but it will eventually grow to accommodate more than 400 employees in “the coming years.”

“The new Toronto engineering hub is just one part of a five-year, $200 million investment to grow Toronto’s booming tech ecosystem,” the backgrounder reads. “Uber is creating hundreds of local jobs with a mandate to attract international talent to the local tech economy and offer new opportunities for Canadian graduates to find employment at home.”

Uber says that the engineering hub will feature 468 desks, 60 conference rooms, 13 phone booths, 2 exterior terraces and a library.

According to a report in the Toronto Star, Uber will be vacating three offices in the city in order to relocate most employees to the new facility.