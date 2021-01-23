The United Kingdom COVID-19 variant has been identified at a Barrie long-term care home coping with a massive outbreak of the virus.

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed that six COVID-19 samples from Roberta Place Long-Term Care Home have been identified as the highly contagious coronavirus variant.

“The rapid spread, high attack rate and the devastating impact on residents and staff at Roberta Place long-term care home has been heartbreaking for all,” SMDHU Medical Officer of Health Charles Gardner said in a statement on Saturday.

“Confirmation of the variant, while expected, does not change our course of action. We remain diligent in doing everything we can to prevent further spread,” he added.

On Wednesday, SMDHU confirmed that preliminary laboratory testing of six cases at the home had identified a high likelihood that there was a “COVID-19 variant of concern.”

The second test, which is a genome sequencing test, determined that the six samples were the UK B.1.1.7 variant.

The UK variant, along with the 501Y.V2 variant from South Africa, are believed to be about 50 per cent more transmissible than other variants of the virus.

Another variant of concern is the E484K variant found in Brazil.

“This variant of concern is more easily transmitted, resulting in much larger numbers of cases in a very rapid fashion,” SMDHU said in a press release.

The news comes as Roberta Place continues to tackle a significant outbreak that was first declared on Jan. 8.

On Thursday, SMDHU said a worker at the home who had close contact with someone who travelled abroad was one of the first to be suspected of carrying the variant into the home.

The worker followed all precautions, and was tested regularly, but did not initially show symptoms.

As of Friday, 124 of 127 residents and 84 staff tested positive for the virus and 29 residents have died. Two essential visitors and three external partners have also tested positive.

Earlier this week, SMDHU ordered temporary leadership of Roberta Place to be given to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital to bring the outbreak under control.

The hospital will help ensure that staffing, training, and equipment and supplies are in place so that the facility can continue to respond to and control the outbreak.

Last weekend, the home inoculated 135 staff members and 21 residents with first doses of Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

However, on Thursday, SMDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Colin Lee said the home was supposed to get doses of the Moderna vaccine earlier but the doses were diverted to regions with a higher prevalence of long-term care outbreaks.

He said that homes “in areas around the GTA received Moderna (vaccine) that was destined for us.”

This was due to the government’s goal of administering the first dose to all long-term care homes in York, Peel, Toronto and Windsor Essex by Jan. 21.

“If we had a vaccine a month before we went in [last] Saturday, I think this outbreak would have been much less severe,” he said.

On Thursday, the provincial government said there were 15 known cases of the UK variant across the province, not including the now confirmed cases at Roberta Place.