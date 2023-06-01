One person has been rescued from a two-alarm fire in Mississauga, officials say.

The fire broke out at a commercial property in the area of Hurontario Street and Dundas Street on Thursday evening.

Mississauga Fire says crews are involved in a defensive operation to knock down the flames.

The person was unconscious when they were pulled from the fire, officials say. There is no immediate word on their condition.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.