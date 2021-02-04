An under construction home in Oakville has been reduced to rubble following an early-morning fire.

Crews were first dispatched to the dwelling on Oak Street near Bridge Road and Fourth Line at around 7:30 a.m.

Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault told CP24 that the fire did spread to one neighbouring home but he said that crews were able to contain it “to a fairly small area of origin” inside that property.

“Crews were able to get on scene here and protect the exposures but with the home that was under construction obviously there is no early warning associated with something of that nature. There is no drywall or anything in the home so no smoke detectors or anything to notify us that the fire was ongoing,” he said. “So it was well advanced by the time of our arrival.”

Boissonneault said that crews remain on scene putting out hot spots.

He said that Oakville Fire investigators are also en route and will be working to determine the cause of the blaze.

“We are still double checking everything as we speak and making sure there is no remnant fire in the walls but our crews did do a good job on the exposure protection,” he said.