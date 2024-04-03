University Health Network says a system outage is causing appointment and service delays at all of its hospitals.

In a message posted to social media Wednesday, University Health Network (UHN) said the “unexpected” outage is impacting service at Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, and the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute.

“At this time, it appears the situation is not related to a cyber event,” UHN said in the post, adding that it will provide another update at 9 a.m.

As of 7:30 a.m., UHN’s website was not operational.

In an email to CP24, UHN said care is not impacted but some delays are possible. Some services, such as blood work, have been affected by the outage.

A spokesperson for UHN was unable to provide an estimated time for when systems will be restored but said they are working to resolve the issue.

They added that there is no impact to patient safety and thanked patients for their understanding.