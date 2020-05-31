Eighteen patients of a Woodbridge long-term care home who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been transported to hospitals after the operator of the home said the level of care "exceeded" what could be provided at the facility.

Paramedics transferred 18 patients of Woodbridge Vista Care Community, located near Steeles Avenue and Martin Grove Road, to hospitals outside York Region on Saturday night.

“All long-term care homes in Ontario work closely with their local hospital partners and the LHIN to ensure that residents are in the right setting to receive the best possible level of health care for their needs," a statement from the home's operator Sienna Senior Living read.

"Yesterday, we worked with William Osler Health System in Brampton, and the Oakville and Milton sites of Halton Healthcare Services to transfer 18 residents from Woodbridge Vista Care Community as the level of care required for these residents exceeded that provided at a long-term care home. We are grateful to our hospital partners for their support and we will continue to work together to ensure the needs of our residents are met."

The statement went on to say that staff recruitment has been "incredibly difficult" for long-term care homes in Ontario amid the pandemic.

"We have experienced cases in which new hires have decided not to move forward with their employment. This is a challenging reality that we will continue to work hard to address as the pandemic continues," the statement read.

Management did not provide any information on the conditions of the patients transported to hospitals.

“All families/designated POAs of the residents who were transferred were called by the executive director personally prior to any move being made," the statement added.

A total of 83 patients at the 244-bed facility, including the 18 who were transferred to hospitals, have tested positive for COVID-19 to date.

Additionally, 26 staff members have also tested positive for the virus and so far, 17 patients have died.

Union calls on province to take control of home

In a statement posted on Twitter earlier this week, the municipality said York Region Public Health is "actively supporting" Woodbridge Vista Care Community through the pandemic.

"We have met with the facility on four occasions to date to ensure outbreak control measures and infection prevention and control practices are in place to stop the spread within the facility," the post read.

"We will continue to support the home with this outbreak until it is closed."

SEIU Healthcare, a union which represents tens of thousands of frontline health-care workers in the country, said its members have been reporting “serious concerns” about the situation at Woodbridge Vista Care Community.

“Staff have lost confidence in management’s ability to control the crisis,” the union said in an open letter to the province.

The union is calling on the Ford government to take over the home, as the provincial government has done with seven other long-term care facilities in Ontario.

“We’ve called on you in recent weeks to use your authority—whether in the Long-Term Care Homes Act or the new emergency tools you gave yourself—and take over administrative and operational control of nursing homes where necessary,” the statement read.

“It is necessary you exercise that authority now and immediately intervene at Sienna’s Woodbridge Vista Care Community. Action is required for the health and safety of everyone at this nursing home.”