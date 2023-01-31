Union Station subways and buses diverted during rush hour after reports of a person with a knife
Union Station in Toronto on April 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman
Share:
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2023 9:16AM EST
Subways and buses were diverted away from Union Station during rush hour on Tuesday morning due to a security incident that has since been lifted.
Two parties were involved in a fight involving reports of a knife at 8:05 a.m., according to Toronto police. Officers later clarified this was not a stabbing, and the knife was not used. Police say three parties are now in custody.
Paramedics are on scene assessing injuries.
PERSON WITH KNIFE— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 31, 2023
Union Station
8:05 am
-fight between two parties
-reports of person with knife
-unknown injuries
-police on scene
-@TTCnotices advised
-@TorontoMedics o/s assessing injuries#GO237521
^sc
Moments after the incident, Line 1 Yonge-University subway service between King and Osgoode stations was stopped, according to TTC alerts.
All buses were also redirected away from Union Station.
At 8:35 a.m., service resumed.