A lack of vaccine supply has prompted vaccination clinics at two hospitals in the city to stop booking new appointments.

Unity Health Toronto said Thursday that clinics at St. Joseph’s and St. Michael’s will be closed as of April 18 and won’t reopen until at least April 26.

The closure will not affect existing appointments “but may be changed to accommodate new clinic hours,” the hospital said in an update on its website.

“We will share more information with you when first dose appointments are available again at these clinics based on vaccine supply.”

Due to vaccine supply issues, new appointments are not available at St. Joseph’s Health Centre & St. Michael’s Hospital's COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Thank you for your patience. We look forward to administering more vaccines as soon as supply is available. https://t.co/1RDu9xaSwW — Unity Health Toronto (@UnityHealthTO) April 15, 2021

Several immunization clinics in the city and neighbouring municipalities were forced to temporarily halt administering vaccines this week amid ongoing supply issues.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that he spoke with Toronto and Peel mayors about COVID-19 vaccines.

"We spoke about COVID-19, vaccines, and what more we can do to protect people. We’ll continue to work together to keep you safe and get you the support you need - those are our top priorities," Trudeau tweeted.