An unknown number of people have been seriously injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police say.

It happened at the intersection of Ritson Road South and Bloor Street East on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at least nine vehicles were involved, and “there are serious life-threatening injuries to some of those involved.”

The exact number of injured people is not immediately known.

Police added that some of the vehicles caught fire during the collision.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Police have closed roads in the area for the investigation.