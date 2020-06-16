

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





An unmarked OPP SUV containing stun guns and firearms that was stolen in Markham last week has been found, York Regional Police say.

On the morning of June 11, investigators were called to Main Street and Parkway Avenue for a report that a Durham Regional Police officer’s 2016 Toyota Highlander was stolen out of his driveway.

The vehicle, which was loaned to him by the OPP, contained a handgun, a semi-automatic rifle, ammunition and at least one stun gun in a locked container.

Police said the vehicle was taken from the driveway at about 3 a.m. that morning.

On Monday, police say the vehicle was found somewhere in Markham and all the weapons inside were recovered.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6651.