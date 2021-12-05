Unvaccinated staff at a correctional facility in Milton have been placed on unpaid leave after Halton Public Health issued an order that barred them from working.

In a statement sent to CP24 Sunday afternoon, the Ministry of the Solicitor General said it complies with the Section 22 order issued in response to the growing outbreak at Maplehurst Correctional Complex.

“As part of the order, the local public health unit has declared that all unvaccinated staff will not be permitted onsite after noon on December 1,” ministry spokesperson Greg Flood said in the statement.

“As the public health order does not permit staff to attend work, all unvaccinated employees, including those who refuse to disclose their vaccination status, have been placed on temporary unpaid leave pending the lifting of the local public health unit’s orders.”

It is not known how many staff members at Maplehurst Correctional Complex have been put on leave.

Ontario Public Service employees, which include prison staff, are required to be fully vaccinated or complete regular antigen testing. Those who refuse to comply may be placed suspended without pay and subject to further disciplinary action, including dismissal.

“The public health order is clear – unvaccinated employees are not permitted to attend work. Therefore, these employees can’t carry out the duties they would normally be paid for. It would not be fair, appropriate or reasonable to place employees who decided to not get vaccinated, or who declined to attest to their vaccination status, on paid leave until the public health order is lifted,” Flood said.

“Doing so would create operational issues, could compromise our ability to ensure the institution is adequately staffed during this challenging period.”

According to the COVID-19 data from the ministry, active inmate cases at the correctional facility grew from four on Nov. 25 to 36 four days later.

It is unknown how many cases are among staff.

In January, an outbreak at Maplehurst saw more than 100 inmates infected with COVID-19.

A total of 265 inmates had tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.