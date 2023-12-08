A used clothing store in Toronto’s west end was briefly evacuated after a grenade was reportedly found on the premises on Friday morning.

Police say that officers were first dispatched to the store near Rogers Road and Keele Street just after 10 a.m.

Roads in the area were blocked at the time while members of the Toronto police explosive disposal unit attended the scene.

Just before noon police confirmed that the grenade was determined to be “inert” and that they were clearing the area.