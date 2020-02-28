Van crashes through window of North York No Frills
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 7:42AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 28, 2020 7:52AM EST
Toronto police were called to a North York No Frills early this morning after the driver of a van crashed into one of the grocery store’s windows.
The collision occurred at the grocery chain’s store near Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent, south of Finch Avenue, at around 6 a.m.
Police could not say if anyone was injured in the crash.