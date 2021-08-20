The City of Vaughan will implement a mandatory vaccination policy for its employees on the heels of Toronto’s announcement that it would require its entire workforce to be fully immunized by the end of October.

Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua tells CP24 that he recently reached out to York Region’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Karim Kurji to gauge his feelings about the mandate and was told that it is something the city should do given the concerns over the Delta variant.

He said that he has now directed staff to begin developing a “mandatory vaccination policy” for all city employees.

“Throughout this journey of COVID-19 have always spoken about the fact that this is a serious enemy that we're dealing with and quite frankly we can't afford defectors in this war against COVID-19,” Bevilacqua said. “So it is my responsibility as mayor to make sure that we take whatever measures are required to save the lives of our citizens.”

Numerous levels of government and businesses have already rolled out vaccine mandates for their employees, though some like the one issued by the Ontario Public Service on Thursday allow unvaccinated individuals to participate in a regular testing program rather than face sanction.

At this point it is unclear what form a vaccine mandate for City of Vaughan employees will take, though Bevilacqua said that he wants to put workers “on notice that this is going to happen.”

“This fourth wave is going to be quite serious and I think that our healthcare capacity will be once again tested in a very serious way. So whatever we can do to address the issue I think we should,” he said. “We are doing it for the greater good.”