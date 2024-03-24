Vehicle crashes into mosque in 2 car collision in Scarborough
Published Sunday, March 24, 2024 11:49AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 24, 2024 12:19PM EDT
A vehicle crashed into a mosque in a two vehicle collision Sunday morning in Scarborough.
In a post on X, police say that the collision happened at 11:15 a.m. in the Bertrand Ave and Birchmount Road intersection, where one vehicle then crashed into the buliding north-west of the collision.
COLLISION:(UPDATE)— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 24, 2024
Bertrand Ave & Birchmount Rd
- collision occurred in the intersection and caused one of the vehicles to go into a building on the north west corner
- the building is a mosque
- no reported injuries
- expect delays and consider alternate routes#GO636312
There are no reported injuries.