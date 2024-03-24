A vehicle crashed into a mosque in a two vehicle collision Sunday morning in Scarborough.

In a post on X, police say that the collision happened at 11:15 a.m. in the Bertrand Ave and Birchmount Road intersection, where one vehicle then crashed into the buliding north-west of the collision.

COLLISION:(UPDATE)

Bertrand Ave & Birchmount Rd

- collision occurred in the intersection and caused one of the vehicles to go into a building on the north west corner

- the building is a mosque

- no reported injuries

- expect delays and consider alternate routes#GO636312

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 24, 2024

There are no reported injuries.