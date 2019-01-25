

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that there is “extensive damage” to a community centre in Clarington after a vehicle slammed into the side of the building and ended up in a children’s swimming pool located inside.

The incident happened at the Courtice Community Complex at around 8:40 a.m.

Police say that a female driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not harmed in the accident.

An investigation is continuing at the scene, though police say that they believe the incident is “mental health related.”

Police are urging people to avoid the area.