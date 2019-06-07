

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating a series of overnight vehicle fires in Scarborough that sources tell CP24 could be linked to an ongoing turf war involving several towing companies.

Crews were first dispatched to a lot on Sinnott Road near Eglinton Avenue and Birchmount Road at around 1:45 a.m. for a fire involving five vehicles.

The fire was knocked down quickly but about 45 minutes later firefighters received a call for another vehicle fire, this time behind a high-rise on Bellamy Road near Eglinton Avenue and Birchmount Road.

Toronto Fire says that when crews arrived on scene they observed a vehicle speeding away from the scene and found a tow truck engulfed in flames. After the fire was knocked down a lighter fluid container was located underneath the vehicle, Toronto Fire says.

The lot where the initial fire took place is owned by an auto body shop on Birchmount Road but is used by several towing companies, sources tell CP24.

One of those companies also owned the tow truck that was involved in the second fire on Bellamy Road.

While police have not linked the two fires at this point, they say that they are investigating the possibility that they may be connected.

This comes amid an ongoing turf war between several towing companies that operate in Scarborough, sources tell CP24.

About two dozen tow trucks have been set ablaze in the past year, including two at the same Sinnott Road lot just a few weeks ago.

A 28-year-old man, who worked as a town truck driver, was also shot to death outside a home in Scarborough’s Woburn neighbourhood in April and a 36-year-old, who also worked as a tow truck driver, was killed in the Kennedy Road and Highway 401 area in January.

While it is unclear whether either homicide was connected to a turf war involving towing companies, sources have told CP24 that both victims were associated to the lot at Sinnott Road where Friday morning's fire occurred.