

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





VIA Rail says it has been forced to cancel 157 trains along the Montreal-Toronto corridor due to an ongoing protest that began last week.

Protesters have set up a blockade on a CN Rail line near Belleville in support of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s hereditary chiefs and their supporters in northern B.C., who are opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The demonstration, VIA says, has forced the company to cancel all trains between Toronto and Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal, as well as Toronto and Kingston.

In total, 157 trains have been cancelled and at least 24,500 passengers have been impacted, VIA confirmed in a written statement sent out Tuesday.

VIA Rail spokesperson Marie-Anna Murat said the company is emailing travellers with updates as the situation evolves.

“We know that this unfortunate situation has an impact on our passengers travelling plans and we apologize for the inconvenience it is causing,” her statement read.

“We encourage them, if they need to travel in the next few days, to use an alternative mode of transportation since we do not have the capability of providing one.”

VIA says reservations can be cancelled for a full refund with no service charges up to two days prior to the departure date.

“Since the infrastructure VIA Rail operates on belongs to CN, we invite you to communicate with them regarding information on any progress regarding the resolution of the blockade,” Murat’s statement concluded.

CN says it has been granted an injunction order to remove protesters from the site but there has been no change since it was served.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are aware of the injunction but directed all questions to "CN or the courts."

"The situation remains the same at the CN Rail line near Wyman’s Road in Tyendinaga Township. The OPP is monitoring the situation and members of the OPP Provincial Liaison Team is maintaining a dialogue with participants," the OPP said in a statement issued Tuesday.

"We cannot speculate on next steps. We continue to work toward a peaceful and safe resolution."

-With files from The Canadian Press