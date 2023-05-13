Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man Friday afternoon.

Richard Sasaki, 40, died following an alleged altercation that took place in the area of Victoria Street and Dundas Street East around 1:50 p.m., according to police.

Sasaki was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect fled the area on foot. Police believe he may have been in the area for some time prior to the altercation and may have interacted with others in the area.

The suspect has been described as having a light brown complexion and long black hair and black facial hair. He is estimated to be in his late 20s and about 5’10”, and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the alleged stabbing.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.