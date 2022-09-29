Police are appealing for information after a 70-year-old man was found deceased on a roadway in East Gwillimbury on Wednesday following an apparent hit-and run.

Police say that the victim left his residence near Davis Drive and Kennedy Road for a walk at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night and wasn’t heard from again.

His body was then found on Davis Drive between Bales Road and Warden Avenue at around noon on Wednesday.

“The pedestrian appeared to have been struck by a car and was sadly deceased,” police said in a news release. “Police are seeking the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and any witnesses who were in the area between 9 p.m. on September 27 and 10 a.m. on September 28.”

Police say that investigators are currently looking to identify a male wearing reflective clothing who is believed to have stopped in the immediate area of the scene in a green Toyota Corolla.

They are also appealing to anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.