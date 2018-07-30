

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police are searching for one of three victims of an assault believed to be “hate-motivated” after a 35-year-old woman was charged.

An 18-year-old woman from Brampton was standing at a bus shelter in the area of Hurontario Street and Paisley Boulevard in Mississauga on Sunday at around 6:30 p.m.

At the time, she was approached by a woman who allegedly started yelling racial slurs while flicking a lighter.

A third, unidentified woman then intervened, according to investigators. Police said she was also attacked and an attempt to remove her hijab was made. She left the area before officers arrived at the scene.

During the incident, police said another victim, a 56-year-old woman, also had racial slurs made towards her and was assaulted.

“Police want to ensure the unidentified victim’s well-being and would like to speak to her regarding the details of the incident,” Peel police said in a news release issued on Monday.

Mississauga-resident Sandra Alexander, 35, has been arrested in connection with the investigation. She has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and assault.

Alexander was released on a promise to appear in court next month.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).