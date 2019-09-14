

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A victim is in hospital receiving treatment after they were stabbed or slashed in the city’s Jane and Lawrence area early Saturday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West at 3:18 a.m. Saturday for a report of an assault with an edged weapon.

They arrived to find a victim with unknown injuries. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators said no suspect information was available.