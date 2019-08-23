

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Halton police have launched an investigation into a video circulating online that appears to show a young male tossing a traffic sign off a highway overpass in Oakville.

The three-second video was first posted to Reddit on Thursday night. It depicts the male throwing a large “Right Lane Exits” sign over an overpass and onto the live lanes of traffic on the highway below.

In a press release issued on Friday, Halton police said that they have determined that incident depicted in the video occurred on the Winston Church Boulevard overpass above the Queen Elizabeth Way.

They say that the sign landed on the live eastbound lanes of the highway.

It is not immediately clear when the incident actually took place.

“The behaviour depicted in this video is extremely dangerous and criminal in nature. The Halton Regional Police Service is committed to identifying the person(s) responsible,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-835-4777 ext. 2216.