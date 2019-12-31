

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Video of a collision between two planes on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport last week has surfaced.

The 43-second video, which was posted to Twitter on Monday, shows an Air Canada Boeing 777 being towed on the tarmac when its wing makes contact with the tailplane on a parked Airbus A321, causing that aircraft to be turned about 45 degrees.

In a statement provided to CP24, Air Canada said that the incident occurred on Dec. 27 when neither plane was occupied. The airline said that it happened on the tarmac but away from the terminal.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

“We are investigating the incident," the statement from Air Canada notes. "The Boeing 777 has since returned to service and the A321 is being repaired."