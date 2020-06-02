York Regional Police are investigating a fail-to-remain collision after the driver of a Porsche was caught on video fleeing the scene of a crash at a Markham park Tuesday evening.

The collision occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on South Park Road near Saddlecreek Drive, police confirmed to CP24.

In video captured from a balcony by a CP24 viewer and posted to social media, a damaged white SUV is pictured sitting in the road just north of Saddle Creek Park. The video then pans over to show a Porsche, sitting across a sidewalk in the park, with smoke appearing to come off the vehicle.

The Porsche is then seen driving out of the park, back onto the roadway. The vehicle speeds past a stop sign before zooming out of sight.

Police said it appears the Porsche side-swiped the SUV before taking off.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the driver of the Porsche.