Video catches Porsche fleeing park in Markham after collision
A Porsche is seen driving away from the scene of a collision on South Park Road near Saddlecreek Drive in Markham Tuesday June 2, 2020. (@Metroid11 /Twitter)
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 9:05PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 2, 2020 9:07PM EDT
York Regional Police are investigating a fail-to-remain collision after the driver of a Porsche was caught on video fleeing the scene of a crash at a Markham park Tuesday evening.
The collision occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on South Park Road near Saddlecreek Drive, police confirmed to CP24.
In video captured from a balcony by a CP24 viewer and posted to social media, a damaged white SUV is pictured sitting in the road just north of Saddle Creek Park. The video then pans over to show a Porsche, sitting across a sidewalk in the park, with smoke appearing to come off the vehicle.
The Porsche is then seen driving out of the park, back onto the roadway. The vehicle speeds past a stop sign before zooming out of sight.
Police said it appears the Porsche side-swiped the SUV before taking off.
The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.
Police are still looking for the driver of the Porsche.