Police have released footage of a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting in Mississauga last week that took the life of a 29-year-old man.

Bryan Lara-Alvarez was fatally shot near Dream Crest Road and Alicante Street on March 20 at approximately 7:30 p.m., according to a release issued by Peel police Monday.

An adult male, now identified as Lara-Alvarez, died at the scene, it said. A grey, four-door SUV was seen leaving the crime scene, according to the release.

On Monday, police released a video and images of the vehicle. In the video, the suspect vehicle can be seen passing a white vehicle on a residential street.

No additional suspect information has been provided.

Police have asked anyone with information or footage of the suspects and the vehicle to contact investigators at 905-453-2121, extension 3205.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at peelcrimestoppers.ca.